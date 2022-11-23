Thanksgiving is a good day to sit on the couch and watch football. And this year, you’ve got more football options than usual: There’s the American, tackle kind, but for likely the first time, there are also four World Cup games to watch on Thanksgiving.

So, to begin this list of what’s open and closed on the holiday: Football on TV, definitely open.

The tackle kind begins at 9:30 a.m. with Bills vs. Lions, followed by Giants vs. Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. and Patriots vs. Vikings at 5:20 p.m.

The soccer kind (The World Cup is held during the summer, except for this year because Qatar is too hot, thus the premiere of Thanksgiving World Cup games) begins with Switzerland playing the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at 2 a.m., then Uruguay vs. South Korea at 5 a.m., Portugal vs. Ghana at 8 a.m. and Brazil vs. Serbia at 11 a.m.

For those of you planning to leave the house, here’s what else is open and closed.

King County Metro buses will be running on reduced holiday schedules on both Thanksgiving and Friday. Friday is Mark McLaughlin Day for Metro, in honor of the bus driver shot and killed in 1998 while driving his bus across the Aurora Bridge.

Sound Transit light rail and express buses will operate on reduced schedules on Thanksgiving, and there will be no Sounder commuter train service.

The King County Water Taxi will not operate Thursday or Friday.

Washington State Ferries will be operating largely as normal, although some routes will be running on weekend schedules.

“Ferries are popular every holiday weekend and people boarding a ferry by vehicle should be prepared for long waits,” the agency warns. The busiest times will be traveling westbound (to an island) Wednesday and Thursday, and eastbound Friday and Saturday.

There’s no parking enforcement on Thanksgiving in Seattle.

Most government offices and courts are closed Thursday and Friday.

Seattle garbage pickup is bumped back a day. If your normal pickup day is Thursday, it will be Friday this week. If your normal pickup day is Friday, it will be on Saturday.

Seattle Public Schools and Seattle libraries are closed on Thanksgiving. Libraries will be back open Friday, schools will not.

Need to get out of the house? The Seattle Art Museum is closed on Thanksgiving. The Woodland Park Zoo is open but will close early, at 2 p.m. The Seattle Aquarium is open but will close at 4 p.m. Seattle community centers are closed Thursday and Friday; parks are open. Seattle’s public golf courses will close at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving.

Movie theaters are mostly open. Need a recommendation? “She Said” was excellent.

Want a celebratory bird but don’t feel like turkey? Get a Chinese roast duck; they’re the best. Kau Kau, King’s Barbecue House and Uwajimaya are all open.