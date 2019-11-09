Many businesses and public services will be closed or operating on a different schedule Monday for Veterans Day.

Here’s what’s closed:

• Most government offices, as well as public libraries and community centers

• Most banks and credit unions

• Financial markets

• Post offices; mail will not be delivered.

Also worth noting:

• In Seattle, on-street parking is free on the holiday.

• Seattle garbage, food and yard waste and recycling collections will run on a normal schedule for Veterans Day.

• For public-transportation users, some King County Metro Transit and Sound Transit routes will run on a reduced weekday schedule. To plan a trip, check websites for King County Metro Transit, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit for information.

• Water taxis: West Seattle and Vashon routes will not be in service on Veterans Day.