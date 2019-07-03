Thursday, July 4, is Independence Day, a federal holiday.
Most government offices are closed that day, as are public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or operate on a holiday schedule.
Federal offices and courts: Closed.
U.S. post offices: Closed; no regular mail delivery.
City of Seattle offices: Closed.
King County courts and most county offices: Closed.
Seattle parking: Metered street parking is free.
Seattle Parks and Recreation: All community centers, indoor pools, Environmental Learning Centers, Amy Yee Tennis Center, and small-craft/rowing and sailing centers will be closed. Outdoor pools will be open.
Seattle Public Library and King County Library System: All library locations will be closed.
King County Metro Transit buses: On a holiday schedule, with extra late-night service.
King County water taxi: The King County Water Taxi between downtown Seattle and West Seattle will be on a weekend schedule. The Vashon Island water taxi will not operate.
Link Light Rail: On a Sunday schedule, including Tacoma Link.
Sounder Train: Will not operate.
Sound Transit Express buses: Will operate on Sunday schedule.
Washington State Ferries: Ferries will run on a holiday schedule.
Garbage/recycling: Normal pickup service in Seattle.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.