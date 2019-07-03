Thursday, July 4, is Independence Day, a federal holiday.

Most government offices are closed that day, as are public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or operate on a holiday schedule.

Federal offices and courts: Closed.

U.S. post offices: Closed; no regular mail delivery.

City of Seattle offices: Closed.

King County courts and most county offices: Closed.

Seattle parking: Metered street parking is free.

Seattle Parks and Recreation: All community centers, indoor pools, Environmental Learning Centers, Amy Yee Tennis Center, and small-craft/rowing and sailing centers will be closed. Outdoor pools will be open.

Seattle Public Library and King County Library System: All library locations will be closed.

King County Metro Transit buses: On a holiday schedule, with extra late-night service.

King County water taxi: The King County Water Taxi between downtown Seattle and West Seattle will be on a weekend schedule. The Vashon Island water taxi will not operate.

Link Light Rail: On a Sunday schedule, including Tacoma Link.

Sounder Train: Will not operate.

Sound Transit Express buses: Will operate on Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries: Ferries will run on a holiday schedule.

Garbage/recycling: Normal pickup service in Seattle.