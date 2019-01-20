Most government offices are closed Monday, as are public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or will operate on a holiday schedule.

Monday, Jan. 21, is a federal holiday marking the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Most government offices are closed that day, as are public libraries and community centers. Many businesses and public services will be closed or operate on a holiday schedule.

Street parking: Metered parking will not be enforced in Seattle on Monday.

Most banks and credit unions: Closed.

Financial markets: Closed.

Post offices: Closed; no home delivery.

King County Metro Transit buses: Buses will operate on the reduced weekday and “When no UW” schedules.

Community Transit: Limited commuter service on MLK, Jr. Day. Local buses will operate on a regular schedule.

Sound Transit: Link light rail will be on a Saturday schedule. Tacoma Link light rail will operate on a Sunday schedule. ST Express buses and the Sounder Train are on regular weekday schedules.

King County water taxi: The West Seattle Water Taxi will operate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Washington State Ferries: On regular weekday schedules.

Garbage collection: Seattle Public Utilities, Recology CleanScapes and Republic Services of Washington are on normal schedules.