The newest federal, state and city holiday, Juneteenth, takes place this weekend, meaning many government facilities and services will be closed or have modified hours Monday in observance.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth — also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day — marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and informed the last enslaved African Americans there that they were free.

When did Juneteenth become a holiday?

In 2021, President Joe Biden made the date a federal holiday, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state holiday and Seattle and King County have also finalized the date as a holiday for government workers.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The name “Juneteenth” refers to the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.”

Is there mail?

Mail will not be delivered Monday as the U.S. post office, along with other federal, county and city government facilities will be closed. However, private package delivery companies like UPS and FedEx will still operate normal hours.

What else is open and what’s closed?

In Seattle, on-street parking will be free and all recreational programs, community and learning centers, indoor and outdoor swimming and wading pools will be closed. The Amy Yee Tennis Center, the Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center and the Green Lake Small Craft Center will be closed, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. Seattle parks, boat ramps, spray parks and golf courses including Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle will be open. Preseason beaches at West Green Lake and Madrona will have lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In King County, garbage collection will operate on a normal pickup schedule and transfer stations will be open.

The Vashon Water Taxi will not operate. The West Seattle Water Taxi will operate on a Sunday schedule, departing from downtown Seattle every hour on the half-hour and from West Seattle every hour on the hour from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. The connecting No. 773 and No. 775 shuttles will have adjusted schedules to meet Water Taxi arrivals in West Seattle. King County Metro transit will run on a normal weekday schedule.

Juneteenth will also be a free day at Washington state parks, meaning visitors do not have to display a Discover Pass on their vehicles for parking access Monday.