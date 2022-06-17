The newest federal, state and city holiday, Juneteenth, takes place this weekend, meaning many government facilities and services will be closed or have modified hours Monday in observance.

Juneteenth is a day of remembrance dedicated to the last enslaved Black Americans. More than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, the slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. This year, the holiday will be observed Monday.

In 2021, President Joe Biden made the date a federal holiday. Gov. Jay Inslee also declared a state holiday. Seattle and King County have also finalized the date as a holiday for government workers.

Federal, county and city government facilities including post offices, public libraries and community centers will be closed Monday. On-street parking will be free in Seattle.

In King County, garbage collection will operate on a normal pickup schedule and transfer stations will be open. The King County Water Taxi will not be in operation, and King County Metro transit will be running on a holiday service schedule.

In Seattle, all recreational programs, community and learning centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools will be closed. The Amy Yee Tennis Center, the Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center and the Green Lake Small Craft Center will be closed, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation. Seattle parks, boat ramps, spray parks and Interbay, Jackson Park, Jefferson Park and West Seattle golf courses will be open.

Juneteenth will also be a free day at Washington state parks, meaning visitors do not have to display a Discover Pass on their vehicles for parking access on Sunday.