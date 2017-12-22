Post offices and banks will be closed, and Metro buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Day:
• On-street parking payment is not required Monday.
• Garbage- and recycling-pickup schedules in Seattle: There is no collection on Christmas. If your collection falls on or after the holiday, your collection will be one day later. Check your local municipality collection schedule. https://www.recology.com/recology-cleanscapes/seattle/
• Metro bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday and a reduced weekday schedule Dec. 26-29 while the University of Washington is on winter break. http://kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro.aspx
• Washington State Ferries routes will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday for the Point Defiance/Tahlequah, Seattle/Bainbridge Island, Mukilteo/Clinton and Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes. The Edmonds/Kingston route will operate a weekday holiday schedule. See http://www.wsdot.com/ferries/ for more information.
• Post offices and banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
• All Seattle Community Centers, Teen Centers, Pools, Amy Yee Tennis Center, Small Craft Centers and Environmental Learning Centers will be closed. Some sites will have modified schedules for the rest of the week. For information: http://parkways.seattle.gov/2017/12/04/seattle-parks-recreation-winter-holiday-closures-2/
