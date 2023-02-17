Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday originally established to recognize President George Washington’s birthday. It is now commonly viewed as a way to celebrate all presidents.

Established in 1885, it is one of the oldest federal holidays.

All locations of the U.S. Postal Service and many other federal government offices will be closed Monday in observance.

King County government offices will also be closed Monday.

Most banks and credit unions, along with the stock markets, will be closed Monday.

All branches of the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System will be closed, as well as Seattle Public Schools.

King County Metro transit will run on a holiday service schedule. Sound Transit’s Sounder, Link light rail, Tacoma Link light rail and Express bus service will also operate on holiday schedules.

The Vashon Water Taxi and the West Seattle Water Taxi will not be in service.

Washington State Ferries will operate on its regular schedule.

Garbage collection in King County will operate on a normal pickup schedule.

On-street parking will be free Monday in Seattle.

Most shopping malls, grocery stores, drugstores, gas stations, restaurants and other retailers will stay open for the holiday.