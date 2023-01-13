Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of the influential reverend and civil rights leader.

The day became a federal holiday in 1983, and it’s the first federal holiday in the U.S. to honor an African American. In 1986, the King County Council passed a motion to rename King County in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. (the county was originally named after William R. King). The renaming became official in April 2005, when then-Gov. Christine Gregoire signed a Senate bill into law.

This year, the holiday will be observed Monday, Jan. 16, and many Seattle-area communities will come together to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

All locations of the United States Postal Service and many other federal government offices will be closed on the federal holiday in observance.

Most banks and credit unions, along with the stock markets, will be closed Monday.

Advertising

All branches of the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library System will also be closed, as well as Seattle Public Schools.

King County Metro transit will run on a holiday service schedule. Sound Transit’s Sounder, Link light rail, Tacoma Link light rail and Express bus service will also operate on a holiday schedule.

Both the Vashon Water Taxi and the West Seattle Water Taxi will not be in operation.

Washington State Ferries will operate on regular schedule.

On-street parking will be free Monday in Seattle.

Most shopping malls, grocery stores, drugstores, gas stations, restaurants and other retailers will stay open for the holiday.

MLK Day is a free day at Washington state parks, meaning visitors do not have to display a Discover Pass on their vehicles for parking access Monday.