Monday marks the first time the city of Seattle is officially celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday dozens of cities and states are opting to honor instead of Columbus Day.

The day recognizes the Indigenous and Native communities who have lived in the Americas for thousands of years. Federal and city leaders only recently began officially observing the holiday.

In fall 2021, President Joe Biden became the first United States president to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day federally.

In Seattle, City Council members voted unanimously in March to solidify Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Juneteenth as city holidays beginning this year, expanding recent efforts to establish both as legal holidays for city employees and as parking holidays.

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities are closed Monday, including all recreation programs; community centers and teen centers; environmental learning centers; and indoor swimming pools. Green Lake Small Craft Center and Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center are also closed. The Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory, both regularly closed on Mondays, are also shut.

The rest of the city’s parks, boat ramps and golf courses/ranges will be open. The Amy Lee Tennis Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South near Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood will be open 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the city.

Most King County transit services will operate on a normal weekday schedule, except the West Seattle water taxi, which will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Vashon water taxi, which will take Monday off.

The ST Express 545 bus to Redmond is also scheduled to be rerouted through downtown Seattle between 10 a.m. and noon for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March, which will take place near City Hall.

All branches of the Seattle Public Library will be closed, as well as all locations of the U.S. Postal Service and many other federal government offices. Many banks and credit unions are closed Monday as well.

Most retailers, including grocery stores, drug stores, gas stations and restaurants, will stay open for the holiday.

Some local offices are closed too, including:

For those hoping to join a holiday celebration, the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation is hosting three gatherings throughout the day. A march will take off from Westlake Park (400 Pine St.) at 9:30 a.m. before community members plan to gather at Seattle City Hall (600 Fourth Ave.) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An evening celebration is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at the Daybreak Star Cultural Center in Discovery Park (5011 Bernie Whitebear Way) with a salmon dinner, cultural performers and open mic sharing.