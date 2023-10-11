After 35 drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.73 billion — the second largest in history.

Powerball ticket-holders have a shot at that prize Wednesday.

That’s a lot of money. So here’s what you could buy with all those dollars:

You could be the next lucky owner of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s French Riviera villa in, yes, the south of France. The property called Villa Maryland doesn’t have a public selling price, but local brokers estimate the value to be at least $105 million

Is France too far? The median single-family home in King County sold last month for $900,000, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. You would be able to buy almost 2,000 homes at that price with the Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot would be way more than enough to cover the $4.3 million budget shortfall Seattle saw due to nearly 100,000 expired and uncollected traffic tickets.

The jackpot is about a half-billion more than what the state has budgeted to build five new electric ferry boats.

You could be set for life when it comes to luxury caffeine. The jackpot would cover 203 million of Seattle’s most expensive latte — though you’d be banking on the price staying the same at $8.50.

If you were feeling generous, you could give each lottery ticket holder — around 292.2 million people — a whopping $5.92. They would have to be careful not to spend it all in one place.

The largest Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was won in California last November. The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a winner who chooses to receive their prize through payments over 30 years. The cash value for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $756.6 million.