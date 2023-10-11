After 35 drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.73 billion — the second largest in history.
Powerball ticket-holders have a shot at that prize Wednesday.
That’s a lot of money. So here’s what you could buy with all those dollars:
- You could be the next lucky owner of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s French Riviera villa in, yes, the south of France. The property called Villa Maryland doesn’t have a public selling price, but local brokers estimate the value to be at least $105 million
- Is France too far? The median single-family home in King County sold last month for $900,000, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. You would be able to buy almost 2,000 homes at that price with the Powerball jackpot.
- The jackpot would be way more than enough to cover the $4.3 million budget shortfall Seattle saw due to nearly 100,000 expired and uncollected traffic tickets.
- The jackpot is about a half-billion more than what the state has budgeted to build five new electric ferry boats.
- You could be set for life when it comes to luxury caffeine. The jackpot would cover 203 million of Seattle’s most expensive latte — though you’d be banking on the price staying the same at $8.50.
- If you were feeling generous, you could give each lottery ticket holder — around 292.2 million people — a whopping $5.92. They would have to be careful not to spend it all in one place.
The largest Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion was won in California last November. The $1.73 billion jackpot is for a winner who chooses to receive their prize through payments over 30 years. The cash value for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated at $756.6 million.
