The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has soared to $1.6 billion, becoming the largest ever lottery prize.

So, what exactly could you buy with $1.6 billion?

The $1.6 billion jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, which has a cash value of $782.4 million, passes the record previously set in 2016 when tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

“What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” lottery officials said Friday in a news release.

If no one wins the jackpot on Saturday, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner, according to Powerball.