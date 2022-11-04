The Powerball jackpot that started rolling three months ago has soared to $1.6 billion, becoming the largest ever lottery prize.
So, what exactly could you buy with $1.6 billion?
- With inflation, the average cup of coffee nationwide is now $4.90, according to NPD Group data cited by The Wall Street Journal. So with the jackpot, you could buy 326,530,612 cups of coffee.
- Ever wished you could make as much as a professional athlete? You would have seven times more money than the combined total of all 2022 salaries of all the players on the Seattle Seahawks.
- You could buy the most expensive home in Western Washington … 18 times!
- Forget the most expensive home in Washington. You could buy the White House four times!
- According to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the median single-family home in King County sold for $875,000 in September. So you could buy 1,828 homes at that price — the possibilities are endless!
- If you want a boat instead, you could buy the world’s largest single-masted sailing yacht 32 times, which sailed through Seattle this summer. (Why not buy a boat for all your friends and family, too?)
- And if you’re feeling generous, with Seattle’s population estimated at just under 734,000, you could give each Seattleite $2,000 and have money left over. If you wanted to spread your generosity further, you could give each of Washington’s about 7,739,00 people $200 or each of the nearly 331,894,000 people in the U.S. $4, and yup — you would have money left over in both cases.
The $1.6 billion jackpot for Saturday’s drawing, which has a cash value of $782.4 million, passes the record previously set in 2016 when tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won a $1.586 billion jackpot.
“What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more,” lottery officials said Friday in a news release.
If no one wins the jackpot on Saturday, it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand-prize winner, according to Powerball.
