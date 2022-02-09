Since Seattle started offering curbside food waste collection in 2005, composting has become a part of daily life for many.

Now, with the Super Bowl days away, Seattle Public Utilities is reminding people holding watch parties to “avoid a penalty flag” by making sure they are correctly sorting their garbage, recycling and compost.

If you are using a bag to collect food scraps, be sure to use one that is labeled “compostable.” These bags are often green or brown and are made from plant-based materials that decompose. You should not use plastic bags, non-compostable produce bags or bags labeled as “degradable” or “biodegradable.”

What is allowed? What ruins the compost?

Items you can put in the compost:

Any meat including fish, poultry and bones

Dairy products

Vegetable and fruit scraps

Egg shells, bread, pasta and coffee grounds

Paper and cardboard — including pizza boxes, napkins, coffee filters, paper towels and paper bags and plates — that has food on it or small amounts of cooking oil and grease

Wood toothpicks

Yard waste, plants and untreated wood

Items you can’t compost:

Plastic, including bottles, yogurt containers and tubs

Metal, including cans or jar lids

Glass bottles and jars

Large amounts of cooking oil or grease

Getting pesky fruit flies and smells? Seattle Public Utilities has a couple of tips if cleaning and covering your container isn’t doing the trick.

Sprinkle baking soda or rub vinegar along the rim of your container or lining. Wrap food waste with shredded paper, newspaper or paper towels.

You can also store your compost in the freezer or refrigerator until it’s ready to be carted away.

Breaking down food waste and garbage

Before the city’s composting program launched, more than 30% of the city’s garbage was made up of food waste or food-soiled materials, according to Seattle Public Utilities, which meant about 100,000 tons of food waste from Seattle went to a landfill in eastern Oregon each year.

Now, the city sends about 125,000 tons of food and yard waste a year to composting processors to produce compost used in local parks and gardens, adding nutrients to the soil and reducing pesticide use in some cases, according to Seattle Public Utilities.

The city has expanded its composting program since its 2005 launch. In 2009, Seattle required all residential properties to either subscribe to a food and yard waste collection or participate in backyard composting.

Two years later, multifamily buildings were required to provide a compost collection service for residents. And in 2015, the city formally prohibited food waste from garbage bins.

To check the yard waste and food scraps rules for another town or city in King County, visit kingcounty.gov/depts/dnrp/solid-waste/garbage-recycling.aspx