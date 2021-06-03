After the hottest start to June in 42 years in Seattle and the third hottest overall — with temperatures reaching 86 and 85 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday — cooler marine air is on the way with relief, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature on Thursday will likely be 10 to 15 degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.

With a high of 86° Tuesday & 85° today this is the warmest 1st 2 days in June in Seattle in 42 years ( 85° & 88° 1979 ) & the 3rd warmest 1st 2 days of June on record including the Federal Building records back to the 1890s. Marine air on the way. Highs 10-15° cooler Thurs. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 3, 2021

Rain is expected to return by the weekend, especially on Sunday when the high temperature is predicted to be near 60 degrees.

The last time June started so hot was in 1979 when temperatures in the first two days of June hit 85 and 88 degrees, the weather service said on Twitter.

Those first two days in ’79, though, were not harbingers of a hotter summer overall, the weather service said. The rest of the summer featured nearly normal temperatures in June and July, a very cool August and near normal temperatures again in September, the weather service said.

June was dry in 1979, but July through September had near normal rainfall, said NWS Seattle.

Morning clouds coast with areas of morning clouds inland today. Cooler with highs around 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday for the interior. Rain returning to the forecast for the weekend especially Sunday where highs will be only near 60. #wawx pic.twitter.com/maaDNdF3Be — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 3, 2021

Washington had its fourth driest March and April since 1895 and statewide, Washington got about half the normal precipitation in March and April, said Karin Bumbaco, assistant state climatologist at the University of Washington.

That dry weather, in months that usually are wringing wet, is of concern to the state Department of Natural Resources that’s projecting significant wildfire potential for the central and eastern regions of the state beginning this month.