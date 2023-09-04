Two adults, a child, an infant and a dog were found dead inside a Wallingford house that went up in flames Saturday morning.

Authorities have not released the victims’ ages or genders, or how they died. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has said it will release victims’ names Tuesday, after the holiday weekend.

Here’s what we know.

What happened

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers received a call from an 11-year-old girl who reported that someone had died in a house in the 1000 block of North 48th Street. The girl escaped through a window and fled to a neighbor’s house.

When authorities arrived, they found the house on fire, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said. Officers were unable to enter the residence because the door was barricaded from inside.

Firefighters took over and worked to extinguish the flames for about 45 minutes. They remained at the house throughout the afternoon to extinguish hot spots.

What we know about the family

The family had been living for about two years in the four-bedroom rental home at North 48th Street and Whitman Avenue North, two blocks south of Woodland Park.

Wallingford neighbors shared shock about news of the deaths in private online forums and in interviews with The Seattle Times.

One nearby resident, Richard Arnold, described the couple as friendly, warm and ordinary. He said he believed the man worked in construction and had previous jobs as a chef and barber. The woman ran a pet grooming business out of the house.

Shawna Ruff and her husband, who live a few houses west of the scene, heard police on bullhorns after they arrived in the neighborhood.

“They were saying, ‘Go inside, stay inside,’” Ruff said.

The couple could see the flames from their home. It looked “pretty bad,” she said.

In the past, Ruff said she had seen members of the family who lived in the burned house around the neighborhood, though she was not well acquainted with them.

Another woman, Trinity Stone, said she would chat with the family while walking her dog.

It is unclear what connection the 11-year-old girl has with the family members who died.

What authorities are saying

Someone may have shot a gun around the time the fire ignited, initial reports suggested, but police have not confirmed whether a shooting occurred or if officers found firearms in the home.

Neither Police Chief Diaz nor Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins would confirm whether the fire had been intentionally set.

Arson and bomb investigators were on the scene, they said.

Seattle Police have not provided an update in nearly 48 hours.

What happens next?

Investigators are speaking with the 11-year-old girl to understand what happened, Diaz said. The girl was treated for minor injuries and placed in the care of emergency personnel until she could be reunited with family, Seattle Police Officer Shawn Weismiller said on Saturday.

Seattle Times reporters Daisy Zavala Magaña and Erik Lacitis contributed to this report.