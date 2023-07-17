Six people were killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash late Sunday morning in Tacoma.

The crash blocked northbound Highway 509 in the Tacoma Tideflats, by the port, for nearly seven hours.

The State Patrol and officials from the Fife Police Department, Fife Public Works and the state Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Here’s what we know about the crash.

What happened?

Seven people in a Kia Forte hatchback were traveling east on Alexander Avenue. Two others in a BMW SUV were headed north on Highway 509. The BMW T-boned the Kia in the intersection about 11:15 a.m., according to the State Patrol.

The Kia caught fire after the crash, State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said.

Five people died at the scene, Dattilo said, and it was unclear if the sixth person who was killed died at the scene or while being taken to a hospital.

As of Sunday evening, one person remained in critical condition. The two people in the BMW are now stable.

What caused the crash?

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“I can’t confirm any single violation that would have caused this crash,” Dattilo said Sunday, noting that detectives will be looking for surveillance video.

“It’s going to be under investigation, probably for a while,” he said.

The State Patrol has asked anyone who may have seen the crash — or has dashcam footage of the area around 11 a.m. — to contact Detective Michael Pry at 360-827-1401.

Update: another person involved has died, for 6 total. Please be patient with us as we conduct our investigation.



We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved, and to all those affected by this tragic incident. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) July 16, 2023

Who was involved in the crash?

The six people who died — three men and three women — were inside the Kia, along with the person in critical condition. Four of them were between the ages of 19 and 25, all from Arizona. Ages and hometowns were not released for the other two.

The victims’ names have not yet been released because not all next of kin have been notified.

A Tacoma man and woman in their 40s were in the BMW.

The relationships between the passengers in each car weren’t immediately clear.

Seattle Times staff reporter Hannah Furfaro contributed to this report.