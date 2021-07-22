The United States on Wednesday extended its pandemic restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada land border for at least a month. The announcement comes shortly after Canada shared plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated Americans in August.

Here’s what the current restrictions mean for travel between the U.S. and Canada.

Traveling from the U.S. to Canada

Beginning Aug. 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the United States who currently live in the U.S. will be permitted to enter Canada for nonessential travel. Entry to Canada will continue to be prohibited for U.S. travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

To be eligible to enter Canada, a person must have received the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the government of Canada at least 14 days before entering Canada. The current list of acceptable vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12, or unvaccinated dependent children (due to a mental or physical condition), can accompany a fully vaccinated parent, stepparent, guardian or tutor.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, fully vaccinated travelers are required to:

Provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (app or web portal), including proof of vaccination before departing for Canada (subject to limited exceptions).

Meet the preentry testing requirements.

Be asymptomatic upon arrival.

Have a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French (or certified translation, along with the original) ready to show a government official upon request.

Traveling to the U.S. from Canada

The Biden administration’s extension of travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border is set to last through Aug. 21.

The restrictions on nonessential travel do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between the United States and Canada, but do apply to passenger rail, passenger ferry travel and pleasure boat travel.

Currently, Canadian air travelers to the U.S. must submit a negative coronavirus test no more than three days before departure, or proof from a health care provider they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days. The same applies to entry by sea or by rail, with the exception of commuter trains and ferries.

Any other entry by land for nonessential travel is restricted.