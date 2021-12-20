Christmas is a time for traditions. Let’s hope yours don’t include waiting in a car on the highway.

Traffic analysts at the Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for when traffic may be heaviest over the holiday weekend.

While it’s too early to predict weather conditions, snow has already fallen in the mountains and travelers should be aware that adverse weather may worsen travel times.

WSDOT has traffic charts and forecasts for Christmas weekend from Thursday through Tuesday available at wsdot.wa.gov/travel/holiday-weekend-travel/christmas-weekend-travel-times for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, and Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma.

Conditions and tire and chain requirements for mountain passes are posted at wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses/.

Related How to install tire chains and other tips for winter driving on Washington passes

WSDOT is not providing traffic forecasts for I-5 at the U.S.-Canada border this year. While the border recently reopened, testing and vaccination requirements make predicting travel patterns difficult, WSDOT said.

There may be long wait times at ferry docks, according to WSDOT, especially since the holiday falls on a weekend.

Takeaways from the traffic charts include: