‘Twas the morning after Halloween, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The pillowcases were stuffed with candy (not to share), in hope that parents would leave kids be without a care. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of Milk Duds and Dum Dums danced in their … OK, get the point?

Before the stomachache begins and the sugar high wears off, here’s what you can do with your household’s leftover Halloween candy.

Trade your candy for cash

Dentists in the Seattle area have candy buyback programs where you can turn your candy in for cash. Contact your local dentist to see if they’re offering a buyback program this year, or take your candy to one of the offices below.

Lynnwood Kids Dentist

18833 28th Ave. W., Suite B, Lynnwood

425-774-1285

Drop off your candy from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2-4. Candy will be exchanged for $2 per pound (up to 5 pounds).

Molen Orthodontics

1110 Harvey Road, Auburn; 1771 Farrelly St., Enumclaw; 16209 64th St. E., Suite 101, Sumner

253-939-2552

Drop off your candy from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at any of the three Molen Orthodontics locations. Candy will be exchanged for $2 per pound (up to 10 pounds). Kids who wear their Halloween costumes will receive an extra dollar, and another dollar will be given to kids who bring two or more canned food items. Candy and canned food will be donated to local charitable organizations, military personnel overseas, local churches, outreach groups and food banks.

ND Orthodontics

16708 Bothell Everett Highway, Suite 102, Mill Creek

425-379-6200

Drop off your candy from noon-5 p.m. Nov. 4. Candy will be exchanged for $1 per pound. If you volunteer for a digital scan of your teeth, the rate is doubled to $2 per pound.

Seattle Kids Dentistry

945 Elliott Ave. W., #101, Seattle

206-743-8660

Drop off your candy between 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1. Candy will be exchanged for $1 per pound (up to 5 pounds), and it will be donated to troops.

Donate your sweet treats

You can also send your sweet treats to organizations that will donate them to others.

Treats for Troops has multiple candy drop-off locations in the Seattle area. Candy can also be shipped directly to Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops, 2895 N.E. Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas, 78218.

Operation Shoebox accepts individually wrapped candies to be sent to troops.