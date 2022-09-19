When the pandemic first took hold in 2020, it affected nearly every part of people’s lives, habits and interests. Seattle Public Library users’ reading habits were no exception.

On March 13, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced SPL to close its doors to the public — a policy that would stay in place until April 2021. The library set up online services and digital library cards.

Despite the change, Seattle residents kept reading.

Book checkouts plummeted in March 2020, dropping from approximately 318,000 physical book checkouts in February 2020 to only 70 in April 2020, according to SPL’s database of monthly checkouts. Meanwhile, e-book and audiobook checkouts, which had been growing steadily before the pandemic, increased.

Among the e-book checkouts, people’s taste in genre differed throughout the pandemic. Romance and erotica checkouts grew sharply at the very beginning, while literary fiction consistently remained the most popular. Political nonfiction also saw an increase after the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020.

Scroll to see the most popular books overall from March 2020 to July 2022.