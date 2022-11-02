Like clockwork (literally), we’re set to move our clocks back one hour this Sunday as daylight saving time ends and the perennial #DitchTheSwitch debate arises once again.

Ditching the switch would allow states to adopt permanent daylight saving time instead of adjusting clocks twice a year. While states can move to permanent standard time without federal approval, congressional action is required to stay on daylight saving time.

Last spring, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a measure sponsored by Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida that would allow states to adopt permanent daylight saving time next year.

It’s next year, and, well … that bill is currently stuck in the House.

The allure of year-round daylight saving time is popular with outdoors enthusiasts, people who work until 5 p.m. and anyone else who wants that extra hour of daylight during their evenings.

On the other hand, many sleep and health experts oppose permanent DST because human sleep patterns prefer to be in sync with “solar time” (when noon aligns with the sun being directly overhead), which is closer to standard time.

So, the debate rages on for yet another year: permanent daylight saving time versus standard time, brighter mornings versus brighter evenings and — dare we say — morning people versus night owls. Or, maybe we should stick with what we’re doing, and switch back and forth?

As we approach Sunday, we want to hear from you: What questions do you have about adopting daylight saving time or standard time permanently? What do you wonder about the way we do things now, adjusting our clocks twice a year? Are you curious about the effects of sunlight on our health? What do you want to know from sleep experts who strongly oppose adopting DST permanently? Share your questions with us by end of day Wednesday in the form below.

We’ll connect with the experts to answer your questions and provide tips to prepare for Sunday, when we all have to (again) adjust our clocks.