Much of the attention in the special legislative session that begins Tuesday will focus on what criminal penalties, if any, drug possession should carry. But the bill lawmakers pass, if they can agree on one, may also have important implications for opioid treatment — a matter of life and death, given the skyrocketing fentanyl overdose rate.

One close follower of the debate surrounding treatment options facilitated by Washington’s changing drug laws, and of opioid treatment trends generally, is Caleb Banta-Green, director of the UW Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research. Banta-Green seems to have been everywhere lately, addressing the fentanyl crisis and what can be done about it.

Along with other members of a state advisory committee, he’s been pushing a big idea — one he’s says he’s bet his career on. It’s the creation of “health engagement hubs,” which piqued lawmakers’ interest enough for them to call for a pilot project in the sprawling drug bill they debated for months. The bill’s health hub provisions also generated controversy, but the pilot project, tweaked, made it into the compromise bill hammered out Monday.

In the run-up to the special legislative session, Banta-Green discussed the health hub model, what he hopes lawmakers achieve during the session and why, in his view, many people have the wrong idea about opioid treatment.

You and many others have said we’ve never seen anything like the opioid addiction and deaths fentanyl has caused. Does that call for different approaches to treatment?

“It definitely does,” Banta-Green said. It’s not that the treatment itself is different, but there’s a narrower window of opportunity for people using fentanyl to get help. Because the powerful opioid is so dangerous, people have a higher risk of dying before they get into treatment. And because the drug is so easy to buy, people are more tempted to use it and less inclined to wait around for a treatment slot.

“So we have less time for everything,” Banta-Green said. “We need to make treatment easier to access than the drugs.”

What are the actual treatments?

“Medications are the best treatments by far,” Banta-Green said. “The science is super clear on that.” Those medications are buprenorphine and methadone, synthetic opioids that reduce cravings for more dangerous drugs, slashing the fatal overdose rate among those who take them.

Yet, the public — and politicians — often have a very different idea of what treatment looks like, Banta-Green said. Most people think of inpatient treatment centers and 12-step programs like Narcotics Anonymous. “Those can be beneficial for some people, but unlikely beneficial for the majority,” he said.

That’s in large part, he said, because medications aren’t usually part of the equation. Many rehabilitation programs stress abstinence, and neither buprenorphine nor methadone are available at many inpatient facilities.

At a King County conference last week, some politicians continued to stress a need for more inpatient treatment, Banta noted. A presenter at the conference, he later said that message was “not evidence-based” and possibly “counterproductive.”

What is a health engagement hub?

It’s a drop-in center with no appointment needed, Banta-Green said. People could get started on medication virtually right away. That’s crucial, in his eyes. The two- to three-hour assessment typical of opioid treatment centers can turn people away.

Such hubs would offer other services, such as care for mental health and for wounds caused by drug use. They could also provide HIV and hepatitis screenings, as well as access to clean syringes and naloxone, the overdose reversal drug.

Staffers would ask the question: What do you need to address your substance use? “There’s something for everybody every day.”

Banta-Green is so confident in this model that he told the audience at the county substance abuse conference that the answers to the opioid crisis are in hand. “We do know what to do. We just basically need to do it,” he said.

Evidence supports his case, he said in our interview. When you make medications easily available, people will use them. That’s even more true, he said, when you distribute the medications in venues where marginalized people feel comfortable. That’s why the advisory committee Banta-Green was on recommended affiliating the hubs with harm-reduction facilities, such as those giving out clean syringes.

Banta-Green is finalizing an analysis of data from 830 clients of six Washington clinics that represent an early iteration of these hubs. Preliminary results suggests a decreased mortality rate of more than 50%.

“Fifty percent is stunning, by the way, right?” he asked. “But I think we’re even better than that.”

You told me a May 5 op-ed to The Seattle Times by two legislators contained inaccurate statements about health engagement hubs, as they might be created by lawmakers. Can you explain?

“I was wrong,” Banta-Green said of the op-ed by Reps. Gina Mosbrucker (R-Goldendale) and Peter Abbarno (R-Centralia).

Before this interview, Banta-Green hadn’t closely read the version of Senate Bill 5536 floated before the special session, and didn’t realize it called for hubs to be affiliated with an array of facilities, including “safe consumption sites“: places where people can legally use opioids without danger of fatally overdosing.

Safe consumption sites don’t currently exist in Washington. But Mosbrucker and Abbarno seized on their mention in the bill, and its provision for hubs to be open to both youth and adults, to say that children would be allowed into spaces where adults were using hard drugs. Mosbrucker repeated this theme in an interview with KIHR radio.

In Banta-Green’s view, safe consumption sites should exist. But the state could make clear that hubs, whether or not they’re affiliated with such sites, would serve youth separately from adults.

Lawmakers seem to be settling on another path, agreeing in their compromise plan that the hubs will only be open to those 18 and older.

What do you hope will happen in the special session?

“I hope something passes,” Banta-Green said. He obviously wants such a bill to include the creation of health engagement hubs, as the compromise plan does. He’s also paying attention to treatment arising from criminal penalties.

A big selling point of such penalties is their ability to get people into treatment. The law could allow someone to avoid incarceration by, say, completing a 30-day treatment program.

But that runs counter to Banta-Green’s hub model, which is not about “completing” treatment. For one thing, he said, “it’s pretty darn important to understand that not everybody arrested for drug possession is addicted.”

For another, medication treatment is long-term, with no specific time limit. That’s because “addiction is a chronic, relapsing condition that is managed, not cured,” Banta-Green said.

The goal is not weaning people off the medications, he wrote in a follow-up email, but improving people’s health and wellness, as well as their ability to live self-directed lives and reach their full potential. “People should be on medications as long as needed to support this goal. It might be one year, or it might be 30-plus.”

Lawmakers’ draft plan indeed allows for pretrial diversion that offers alternatives to incarceration, pending a prosecutor’s consent. The plan spells out a range of options, without specifying their duration, and requires “substantial compliance” with recommended treatment or services.

After a quick read, Banta-Green said, “This actually seems fairly reasonable and broad.”