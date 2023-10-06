What makes someone a Seattleite?

When we asked Seattle Times readers this very question, over 500 responses flooded in.

To be a Seattleite, you had to be born here, “nuf said,” one reader named Lance Magnuson said. Most readers echoed this sentiment — “period, makes it easy” — while others said if you live in Seattle, “that is the only definition” required to be a Seattleite.

If you want to get deliciously specific, a Seattleite is a “non-transient Western Washington resident of at least 30 years with a meaningful connection to the city,” according to Judd Bundy.

Allan Hyatt, however, proclaimed “if you went through your entire schooling in the Seattle school system, then you are a Seattleite.”

Perhaps a true Seattleite is forged from a combination of factors — “You are born here. You went to school here. No other way,” Natalia Martinez-Paz said.

Advertising

But what about what you wear or your knowledge of the Emerald City? Does the donning of Patagonia or a memory of J.P. Patches earn the coveted title? Let’s go deeper.

Take the quiz below to find out how you rank on the Seattleite scale. The questions were compiled from readers’ answers when we asked what it takes. (Reminder, this is for fun.)

Then, read on to find a few of our favorite responses from readers, edited for length and clarity.

A picture-perfect Seattleite knows tidbits of city history, culture and lore

Have you heard of J.P. Patches? If not, consider your Seattleite card revoked, according to many, many readers.

Some people might say, “J.P. was just some clown on TV,” reader Dave Douglas said, but no — “he was much more than that.”

A knowledge of Mr. Patches (and Wunda Wunda and Captain Puget) is as true an indication of a born-and-bred Seattleite as the Space Needle is to our skyline, many readers told us.

Advertising

So is the knowledge of the phrase “the mountain is out,” where the troll is, the theme song to Stan Boreson’s show and the location of all the public high schools, according to readers.

Do you know of Chief Sealth, the Denny Party, the Great Seattle Fire, Century 21 and “the importance of Boeing and Husky football?” Consider yourself a Seattleite, Jay Templeton declared.

Are we missing anything?

What about Frederick & Nelson and the Twin TeePees, “just to name a few,” Renee Ripley said.

To Gayle Seely, many true Seattleites have “delighted in the Irish tenor at Jake O’Shaughnessy’s, danced the floor at Sundays or savored a late-night meal at Beth’s Cafe or Tai Tung.”

Seely also said it’s important for anyone who claims to be a Seattleite to know how Seattle ended up without a professional basketball team (bonus points if reading that made you shudder).

Advertising

“If you hate the Oklahoma City Thunder, then you receive automatic local status,” Sue Pierce echoed.

If you’re a Seattleite, “you have your favorite teriyaki spot and will defend it on your life,” Lucy Tennant-Howell said.

And if you have a story about “that one time at Gas Works…,” Mikki King mused, you are definitely a Seattleite.

A picture-perfect Seattleite does not need a map

If you can get around without Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze, what have you, you’ve made it.

A Seattleite knows “we have the north end, the south end, the Eastside and West Seattle,” Templeton said — and if you know “not only the city but the surrounding area and can name the islands and the parks,” you’re truly a local, one reader named Seabelle added.

Jesus Christ made Seattle under protest — only a true Seattleite knows what the first initial of those words stands for, Joan Magnano-Damm said. For the uninitiated, this saying is a mnemonic device that helps Seattleites remember the names and order of the city’s streets. The first letter of each word corresponds to a pair of streets between Pioneer Square and Belltown.

Sponsored

But if this was news to you (or perhaps you are directionally challenged), don’t worry — even “we locals can’t name every street,” C Atwood admitted.

A Seattleite’s driving habits are a sure sign of a resident, too, especially the “unwillingness to cross a bridge over to the Eastside for any kind of social engagement (hiking excluded),” Heather G. claimed.

Speaking of bridges, Seattleites possess a disdain for crossing any bridge, even in the city.

Whether you live in Ballard or Beacon Hill, “you’ll think twice about whether you really need to make that trip,” KT Raschko said.

A picture-perfect Seattleite dresses practically (and comfortably)

No matter the season, a real Seattleite often resembles a walking REI catalog, one reader named Pam said.

In the fall and winter, Seattleites sport waterproof jackets, wool hats and “quilted things,” Patti Bezzo said.

Advertising

Hooded rain gear and flannel shirts are also in one’s wardrobe, Roberta Goodnow added, as Seattleites “don’t dress up for performances like the ballet, opera or symphony.”

If you take a look around on a sunny, 40-degree day, Seely continued, “you’ll find legions of souls donning their shorts,” which a Seattleite doesn’t pack away despite the cold (it’s still sunny!).

After all, you really are a Seattleite if you “find yourself outside on a sunny winter day in shorts, gallivanting as if it was a warm spring day and the price of frostbite is a badge of honor,” Andrea Dixon said.

In the spring and summer, the rain jacket and shorts stay, readers said. They’re now joined by hiking boots, sneakers or Birkenstock sandals — maybe with socks, because Seattleites dress practically, of course.

Nothing is more practical, in fact, than “sandals with socks on a 70 degree day,” Judy Harwood stated.

And when that first sunny day of the year rolls around?

Advertising

“You call in sick so you can lay on the grass,” one reader named Johnny said.

A picture-perfect Seattleite does not complain about the rain

A Seattleite walks under the rain like it’s no different than walking on a sunny day, said Jon Cardenas on Instagram.

A Seattleite doesn’t complain about the rain, Geraldine Shu said, but instead “finds something more productive to do.”

We appreciate the rain, we do not sit inside and curse the rain, we go outside and play in the rain. And, as many readers pointed out, we do not use umbrellas.

“Rain, sun or storm, I’m walking without umbrellas,” Deedee Schaefer declared, who was born here 70 years ago and “is still getting wet.”

In the inevitable gray, when the sun is a distant memory, Seattleites have “the slightly off-center sense of humor to laugh year-round in the rain,” Sarah Dean said.

Advertising

Seattleites are patient for the spring, for the sunshine, and “in a land of semi-perpetual gloom,” Sarah Dean said a true Seattleite is the someone “who has the curmudgeonly optimism that July will come again.”

When it does, “you will find Seattleites have a strong tendency to get outdoors to enjoy,” Allison Torgesen said, “because you never know how long the sunshine may last,” Erika Gottfried said.

Seattleites even let their grass go brown under the summer sun, “knowing it will be green again in the winter,” Jody Bourgeois said, who has “only been here 43 years.”

A picture-perfect Seattleite loves the city with all their heart

Perhaps the most important indication of a Seattleite is a little, four-letter word: L-O-V-E.

Someone who loves their neighbors is a Seattleite, Carol Bodie said, as well as anyone who “loves and cares about our city very, very much.”

“You’re a Seattleite when you love your city,” Patricia Pender Williams echoed, adding a cheers to the city because “I’m so glad it changed my life.”

Advertising

Heather Christensen, who was born and raised in Seattle, said even transplants are Seattleites if they’ve “taken the time to really get to know the city and love it for what it is. They deserve to be able to claim it as their own too!”

If you leave Seattle (who’s the transplant now?) but “defend her when you meet people on your travels,” Julie Jensen said, then you’re a Seattleite because you still “appreciate all that she has to offer — which is a lot.”

“As long as a person wants to stay someplace because they love it despite its flaws, that makes them a ‘true’ Seattleite, or Denverite, or New Yorker or wherever,” Annie Gage declared.

So embracing, accepting and loving Seattle seems to be the key, according to readers.

And although we can “bemoan about what we see as the city’s shortcomings,” Marjorie Domenowske said, Seattleites enjoy and celebrate what we to know to be the city’s very special qualities, and we “do not wish we were living anywhere else.”

Seattle Times senior news producer Qina Liu contributed to this report.