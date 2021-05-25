Recent mask guidelines have been confusing.

Over the past few weeks, Seattleites have heard the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s fine for fully vaccinated people not to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Then after Gov. Jay Inslee said the state would follow the federal guidance, Public Health — Seattle & King County issued a directive urging residents to continue wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

In light of all this mixed messaging and changing norms, we would like to ask a more abstract question: What has wearing a mask in the past year meant to you?

How does wearing a mask make you feel? Do you feel anxious with or without one? What factors are leading you to keep it up?

If you’ve chosen to take off your mask all together, or in certain situations, how did you come to that decision? What do you think wearing a mask will mean in the future?