As we tentatively look ahead to life post-pandemic, what are some of the changes and adaptations we should hang onto in a post-pandemic society to leave us with a more equitable world? For example, should we continue to allow flexible work arrangements so working parents can better care for children? Should we continue to wear masks when we are sick, to keep each other healthy?

Please share your ideas for changes we implemented during the pandemic that we should keep, or other suggestions for how we could come out of the pandemic more equitably than we started. You can also email nishisaka@seattletimes.com to share your thoughts.

I will compile the responses into a future column.