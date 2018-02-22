What makes Seattle feel like a different place? Please let us know what you think.

Housing prices are soaring. Traffic has slowed to a crawl. South Lake Union looks completely different from a decade ago. That much is obvious.

But growth is forcing Seattle to undergo more subtle changes, too. What have you noticed in your neighborhood or in your work that reflects this city’s transformation?

