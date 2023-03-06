What are the unspoken rules of Seattle?

Every city has their own — don’t talk to other people on public transportation, do honk if a car remains immobile longer than 5 seconds at a green light, et cetera.

In Seattle, most people know you really shouldn’t waste your time trying to modify your order at Dicks. Personal grooming on the bus is unthinkable. You probably should buy that light-therapy lamp for the winter. And don’t even think about adding an “S” in “Pike Place Market.”

So, we want to know: What are the other down-and-dirty unspoken (or passively aggressively whispered!) rules of our beloved Emerald City?

Comment below or use the form to submit as many as you like by end of day Wednesday, and they may be included in a future story.

Let’s hear ’em!