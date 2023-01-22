Applicants for the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund should hear by Monday if their applications have been approved.

The relief funds, a minimum of $1,000 per applicant, should arrive by the end of February.

State officials started the fund in 2020 and 2021 to help people who were impacted by the pandemic but did not receive other economic aid as a result of their immigration status. The Legislature approved $340 million in additional relief funds for 2022 and 2023.

Applications for this round closed Nov. 14, 2022. Applicants should receive a text message or email by Jan. 23, said Karla Rodriguez, a civic engagement and leadership coordinator for Nuestra Casa, a Sunnyside-based organization that hosted events and helped community members apply.

The money will be sent by Jan. 31 to the address provided on the application. It should arrive by the end of February.

Relief funds will be delivered as either a prepaid bank card or a check. The bank card must be activated or the check cashed within 90 days. If recipients do not have a bank account, they can cash the check at Chase Bank for a $10 fee, according to the immigrant relief fund website.

If the funds do not arrive by the end of February, the bank card or check is lost or applicants have any questions, they should call 844-620-1999.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen’s reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund.