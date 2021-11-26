By
Staff Photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Wet, blustery and cool weather to continue in Puget Sound region
- As Washington state public schools lost students during pandemic, home-schooled population has boomed
- South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike
- University of Washington scientist weighs in on spread of new omicron COVID variant
- Tracking Washington state's 2021-22 snowpack through maps and charts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.