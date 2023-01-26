Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington.

After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville.

The three moose — Atlas, Luna and Callisto — are living off-exhibit and adjusting to their new home, said Marc Heinzman, Northwest Trek’s zoological curator.

“Our veterinarian and animal care team have built strong bonds with these calves, getting to know them as a group and as individuals,” Heinzman said in an announcement.

Born last spring, the calves are nearly 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Moose are the tallest wild animals in North America, with adults growing up to 7.5 feet high and 10.5 feet long, according to Northwest Trek. Full-grown moose can also reach 1,200 pounds, the wildlife park said.

When Atlas, Luna and Callisto arrived at Northwest Trek, they were dependent on milk and bottle-fed by staff daily. Now, fully weaned, they are big and strong enough to live on their own.

Atlas, the male calf, now weighs 500 pounds and is “a very curious and affectionate boy,” said Jordan Bednarz, a Northwest Trek zookeeper.

“He gets the zoomies and loves to run around,” Bednarz said.

Female calves Luna and Callisto weigh 465 pounds and 361 pounds, respectively.

“Luna was shy at first, but now is the first to explore new areas, and is a fast learner. Calli is the smallest, but has the biggest personality. She is quick to let you know exactly what she wants,” Bednarz said.

As the young moose explore their new 435-acre home, they will encounter American bison, Roosevelt elk, deer, mountain goats, bighorn sheep, caribou and trumpeter swans that also live at Northwest Trek.

Wildlife park guests may be able to spot the moose calves from a Wild Drive or Keeper Adventure Tour, according to Northwest Trek.