A group of public health experts who have been advising Western states’ governors on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has recommended Pfizer’s booster dose for older adults and those at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, according to a Friday statement from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup provided its recommendation to governors of Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada on Friday. The panel is made up of scientists specializing in immunization and public health who have been independently reviewing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The workgroup’s recommendation urges people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and people 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions to get a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer dose. The announcement falls in line with similar authorizations from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccines work, and I am pleased that the Western State Group is taking this step in endorsing boosters for those who are most vulnerable,” Inslee said in the statement. “We need to protect Washingtonians most at risk for severe COVID illness. Providing boosters will help keep our residents safe and allow us to have an added layer of protection as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise in our state.”

The workgroup added that people ages 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions or who are at higher risk of virus exposure and transmission because of their “occupational or institutional setting” may also receive a Pfizer booster.

Details about what jobs might be included in the early booster category have not yet been released for Washington state.

The FDA on Wednesday authorized people 65 and older who had received a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to get a booster shot at least six months after their second injection. The agency also authorized boosters for adult Pfizer recipients at high risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 or at risk of serious complications from the disease because of frequent exposure to the virus at their jobs.

The following day, the CDC followed the FDA’s recommendation and endorsed boosters for older adults or those particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Those who fall into the latter category include nursing home residents, those ages 50 and up who have chronic health problems and younger people with underlying health problems — as well as people more at risk because of their jobs, like health care workers, or living situations, such as those in jails or homeless shelters, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky ruled late Thursday.

While this week’s announcements opened up a major new phase in the country’s vaccination drive against COVID-19, Americans are still awaiting federal decisions on boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In the Friday statement, the workgroup “implored the FDA and CDC to quickly find solutions to sustain the protection of the most vulnerable individuals who have received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.”