BOISE, Idaho — Governors of 19 Western states want more done to prevent the spread of damage-causing invasive mussels.

The Western Governors’ Association sent a letter Thursday urging Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to put controls in place by spring for zebra and quagga mussels.

The governors want mandatory inspections and decontamination of boats leaving infected waters. The mussels can attach to boats and trailers and travel long distances, clogging pipes, damaging boat motors and affecting other aquatic life.

The governors say they’re especially worried about the mussels reaching the Columbia River Basin, Lake Tahoe and the Colorado River Basin above Lake Powell. The Interior Department has said infested hydroelectric projects might require an additional $500,000 annually for maintenance.