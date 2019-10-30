Would you want advice from Amanda Knox, the Seattle woman who became known worldwide when she was accused, and later acquitted, of the 2007 murder of her roommate while studying abroad?

Now’s your chance. Knox has launched an occasional advice column called Ask Amanda Knox on local news outlet Westside Seattle.

In its Monday announcement of the column, the site does not indicate what types of questions Knox will address.

Knox recently married Chris Robinson, a member of the family that publishes Westside Seattle as well as the Ballard News Tribune and the West Seattle Herald. The couple drew attention this summer for crowdfunding their space-themed wedding.

The post on Westside Seattle says, “Amanda Knox spent four years in an Italian prison for a murder she didn’t commit and it’s given her a unique perspective on life. Now fully exonerated, this bestselling author and advocate for criminal justice reform offers her insights, such as they are, to reader questions about life, love, suffering, and meaning.”

A commenter wrote: “Good lord, you’re kidding…right?” and Patrick Robinson wrote back, “No.. Amanda is now married into the Robinson family and thus part of our publishing effort. She married Chris Robinson earlier this year.”

Knox grew up in West Seattle and attended the University of Washington. She was studying in Perugia, Italy, in 2007 when she was arrested in the stabbing death of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. She and her boyfriend at the time were convicted of murder in 2009, and Knox spent four years in prison before her sentence was overturned in 2011. Four years after that, she was acquitted by Italy’s highest appeals court.

Since then, she has written articles for national publications on numerous topics, including wrongful convictions and prison intimacy.

Earlier this year, Europe’s human-rights court ordered Italy to pay Knox $20,000 in damages, costs and expenses for how they handled the case right after Kercher’s death.