Even though the West Seattle Bridge has reopened, the option to travel to downtown Seattle without a car will remain as water taxi sailings will continue through this winter.

Starting Oct. 1, the service will run seven days a week, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. During peak commuting hours the water taxi will leave the dock every 35 minutes; departures will be every hour during midday and weekends. Unlike on the summer schedule, there will be no sailings after 7 p.m. on Friday or Saturday.

During commuting hours, King County Metro Route 773 serving the West Seattle junction and Route 775 will offer a free shuttle to and from the landing at Seacrest Park.

The transit agency said it chose to continue service after seeing enough ridership during the winter season, for those who may not want to return to using their cars on the high-rise bridge. This fall and winter pilot program will help determine whether the county will offer a year-round service, according to King County Metro.

The water taxi will not run Oct. 15 and 16 due to vessel maintenance in preparation for the start of the winter sailing schedule.

Adult fares are $5.75 one way and $5 with an ORCA card, with youth riding free.