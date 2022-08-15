A water main break in the Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle forced the residents of six units in an apartment complex to evacuate Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews with Seattle Public Utilities were on scene at the 24″ water main break, which occurred near 24th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Kenyon Street.

They were working to shut down water at the site to restore service to customers who are temporarily without water, utility spokesperson Sabrina Register said shortly before 5:30 p.m.

There was no immediate estimate on the number of affected customers or when service will be restored in the area.

