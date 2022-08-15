A water main break in the Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle forced the residents of six apartment units to evacuate Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews with Seattle Public Utilities were on scene at the 24-inch water main break, which occurred near 24th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Kenyon Street.

SFD received reports of the break at 4:08 p.m. and units of the Westhaven apartment complex in the 2200 block of Southwest Holden Street were evacuated due to water damage, according to spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

Crews shut down water at the site and were working Monday evening to restore service to customers who were temporarily without water, utility spokesperson Sabrina Register said shortly before 5:30 p.m.

There was no immediate estimate on the number of affected customers or when service will be restored in the area.

