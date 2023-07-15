Local News West Seattle Summer Fest unfurls under sunny skies July 15, 2023 at 5:12 pm By Karen Ducey Seattle Times staff photographer The annual West Seattle Summer Fest continues through Sunday. For more information, visit westseattlesummerfest.com. Karen Ducey: 206-464-8996 or kducey@seattletimes.com; Most Read Local Stories Neighbors mourn Wedgwood's massive Western red cedar, set to be cut down What to know about seeing the northern lights from WA Seattle weather forecast: Sunny and warm weekend, then chance of rain Plan for 'monster' road closures in and around Seattle Man fatally shot in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood View Comments Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. View subscription offers here. For more information, visit our FAQ's. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
