A fire near College Street Ravine in West Seattle at 3 a.m. Saturday reduced a row of under-construction townhomes to blazing embers and generated worries about burning debris sparking fires elsewhere in the North Admiral neighborhood well into the morning.

Residents in neighboring homes were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, according to West Seattle Blog. Milton builder Vitaly Shemchuk was developing the town homes, according to permitting records.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.