Three beaches near the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle reopened to the public Thursday after lightning strikes caused wastewater overflow, according to King County Natural Resources and Parks.

Cove Beach, Lincoln Park beach and Brace Point Public Shore closed Monday evening after a brief wastewater spill from the Barton Pump Station.

Nearby lightning strikes from Monday’s storm affected the pump station’s power supply quality, causing the pumps to shut down twice, according to the county.

During the shutdowns, responding crews routed about 101,100 gallons of wastewater into a pipe that empties into Puget Sound about 600 feet offshore.

King County Wastewater Treatment Division notified health and regulatory agencies, tested water quality over consecutive days and posted signs at the beaches warning people to avoid contact with the water before reopening Thursday, the county said.

Although the pump station is equipped with an automatic backup generator, Monday’s storm did not cause the station to completely lose power, which would have activated the backup system.

“Wastewater engineers are researching ways to mitigate the effects of poor power quality, including power sags, bumps or surges on pumps, which are designed to shut down when encountering inconsistent power,” the county said online.