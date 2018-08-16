A school district north of Wenatchee is moving to four-day weeks when the school year begins later this month.
KING-TV reports the Waterville School District in Douglas County will hold classes Monday through Thursday, giving students and faculty three-day weekends.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires says the change aims to increase staff retention and recruitment as well as boost attendance and improve classroom experience.
Mires says the school year will be 30 days shorter but time in the classroom will increase. The district will add 27 minutes of class time each day to the schedules of the elementary and junior-high schools. It will add 57 minutes each day to high-school schedules.
The district’s half days and early release days will be eliminated.