The new Seattle Times online commenting community is live.

With this change, we’re introducing a new Code of Conduct to get all our users and moderators on the same page about the rules. Please read that before participating.

If you are a subscriber or registered user on seattletimes.com, log in to your account and you will be able to comment right away. If you do not have a seattletimes.com account, create a new registration for free here or subscribe here.

Once you are logged in, click “View comments” below to see what comment threads look like now. Within the “My Profile” tab, you’ll find settings such as a new optional email-notification system and a list of users you have decided to ignore (in case you change your mind).

For more information about what has changed and a list of frequently asked questions, read our announcement here.

Thank you for your support and feedback as we undergo this change. We encourage you to leave your thoughts and questions in the thread below, and we’ll do our best to get back to you.