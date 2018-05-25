The sun doesn't always shine on Western Washington during Memorial Day weekend. This year will be different, with dry conditions and highs around 70 — after a bit of gray on Saturday morning.

In the 47 years that Seattle, and the rest of the nation, have been observing Memorial Day with a three-day weekend, only about one-third of them have been dry for the duration, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

This coming weekend should be one of them, making it ideal for getting out, exploring, gardening, checking out some hiking and happy hour options or commemorating the sacrifice of those who died in service at events from Mill Creek to the Museum of Flight.

Saturday could start off a little bit cloudy and drizzly, but the rest of the long holiday weekend should be sunny and dry with highs around 70 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than average, according to weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.

Nights should cool down to the mid-50s, Felton said, making for fine sleeping weather.

“It’s not going to be too bad,” he said.

Felton said that since Memorial Day was established as a federal holiday in 1971, creating a three-day spring weekend, the Puget Sound area has had only 16 that were dry for the whole stretch. Last year was one as well.

So get out there, Seattle. Enjoy!