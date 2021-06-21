Not only will Monday be hot in the Seattle area, with temperatures possibly hitting a record-breaking 90 degrees, but the nights this week are likely to be warm, too.

The overnight low into Tuesday won’t drop much below 60 degrees, according to Gary Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That’s several degrees warmer than the usual for this time of year, and it can make things uncomfortable in our region, with its notable lack of air conditioning.

While things will cool down to the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to shoot back up by the end of the week — Saturday’s temperatures may even get back up into the low 90s, Snyder said.

It's going to be another warm one out there today! Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. For those that are not a fan of the warm weather, temperatures will drop back into the 70s tomorrow thanks to a stronger marine push. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ddRLKtyXs5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 21, 2021

With that in mind, here are a few tips for sleeping cooler when temperatures are high:

Keep the sun outside. Close blinds and drapes completely on the sunny south and west sides of your dwelling, as direct sun can increase the temperature of a room by more than 10 degrees. Make a batch of mint tea without sweetener. Put it in the fridge and then into a mister. Use it to spray down your face and body. Put your sheets and pillowcase into the freezer for a few hours, and then make the bed with them. Put a couple of bottles of frozen water, or a bowl of ice water, in front of the fan that’s aimed at your bed. Grab some gel ice packs, freeze them, put them in pillowcases and place at strategic points — under your neck, knees, wrists. Turn off and unplug every electrical appliance you can.

Information from The Seattle Times archive is included in this report.