It’s going to be a stellar weekend for sky-watching and egg hunting in the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

After a few rain breaks early Friday, the clouds will begin to dissipate, clearing the way for dry and mostly sunny weather through Easter weekend.

“It’ll be pretty nice if you like that sort of thing,” meteorologist Gary Schneider said on Friday about the sunny weather. “Not everyone does, though.”

Temperature highs over the weekend will edge into the lower to mid-60s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year, he said.

On Friday evening, stargazers will be able to see a nearly full moon — it peaked Friday morning.

This one is known in folklore as the pink moon, according to The Farmer’s Almanac, which explains that the moon will not actually appear pink. The name was reportedly used by some Native American tribes to describe April’s full moon, perhaps because spring brings a plethora of pink flowers such as wild ground phlox, one of the season’s earliest widespread flowers. The April full moon has also been called the full Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and, among coastal tribes, the full Fish Moon because this is when shad swim upstream to spawn, the Almanac says.

Meanwhile, meteor enthusiasts may get a chance between nightfall and moonrise, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight, to catch the Lyrid meteor shower. The shower, which is one of the smaller ones, will seem to radiate from near the constellation Lyra, according to EarthSky.

As if that weren’t enough celestial awesomeness, five planets will be visible to the naked eye. Mercury and Venus can be seen next to each other just before sunrise on the eastern horizon. Mars can be seen near sunset in the western sky, and Jupiter will rise in the east around midnight, followed shortly by Saturn.