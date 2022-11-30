After snow and rain blew into the Seattle area Tuesday, much of the region is in for a wetter round two of wintry weather.

With highs of 38 degrees and lows around 30 in Seattle, rain is likely before 2 p.m Wednesday. After that, there will be a chance of rain and snow. Wind gusts could be as high as 21 mph with little to no snow expected until after 11 p.m. Less than a half inch of snow is possible in Seattle.

Storm warnings will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday in Seattle, Shoreline, Everett, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, Marysville and Stanwood. Up to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow can be expected north of Seattle, while areas north of downtown Seattle, including the Green Lake and Shoreline areas, could see up to 3 inches of snow.

The Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, Redmond and Issaquah, is under a weather advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 7 inches of snow forecast. Travel could be difficult.

A storm warning is in effect for in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Whatcom, Chelan and Skagit counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with snow accumulations between 8 and 24 inches expected in the mountains and 6 inches forecast where elevation is above 1,000 feet.

Travel will be difficult, especially through the Cascades. Travelers are advised to check pass conditions. Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed early Wednesday at milepost 34 at North Bend.

A wind advisory is also in effect for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet areas with up to 45 mph winds potentially causing power outages.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 18,134 Seattle City Light customers were without power. As of 7:05 a.m., Puget Sound Energy said 30,397 customers were in the dark due to 246 active power outages. Downed power lines may affect traffic lights.

On Thursday, there could be a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. affecting morning commutes, with up to 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.