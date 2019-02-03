Forecasters expect as much as 3 inches in Seattle by Monday morning, though accumulations are expected to vary from place to place. There is also a high wind warning for the northwest corner of the state beginning Sunday night.

A weather system moving south Sunday is expected to bring increasing rain showers turning to snow later in the day and overnight across much of the Puget Sound region, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists had received some reports of snow in Bellingham already Sunday morning.

Accumulations through Monday morning could be up to 3 inches in the Seattle area, though forecasters said the showery nature of the incoming storm is likely to result in varied accumulations from place to place, with some areas receiving as little as half an inch of snow. The Strait of Juan de Fuca and Admiralty Inlet are under a winter storm watch. Snow accumulations in Port Angeles are forecast to reach between 6 inches to 8 inches.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing on Monday morning, which could make for a difficult commute as the Highway 99 tunnel opens to vehicles for the first time. The weather could also impact school schedules.

Snow showers are expected to taper off around much of the region by Monday morning.

A high wind warning is in effect beginning Sunday evening for the San Juan Islands and the western portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties with gusts up to 55 miles per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service Seattle office. Breezy conditions are expected in much of the region on Monday, forecasters said.

The conditions are right for snow with a combination of cold air arriving in the region from British Columbia and a deep low-pressure system traveling south along the coast to bring precipitation.

Temperatures early in the work week are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal, with highs through Wednesday in the 30s and lower 40s, and low temperatures dipping into the teens.