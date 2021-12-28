The high temperature in Seattle on Monday was 23 degrees, making it the coldest day in 31 years, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of more snow, along with the expected continuation of freezing temperatures has prompted closures and delays throughout the Puget Sound region.

Seattle Public Utilities

Due to significant remaining snow and ice on residential streets in Seattle, solid waste collections will not take place Tuesday (December 28), Seattle Public Utilities said in a news release. Garbage, recycling and yard/food waste pickup is canceled.

Monday customers will be serviced next week on Jan. 3, the utility said.

If conditions allow, Tuesday customers will be serviced Wednesday, and Wednesday and Thursday customers will be collected Thursday and Friday.

Friday customers will be serviced Friday, Jan. 7, due to the January 1 holiday on Saturday. Essential commercial customers will continue to be serviced this week.

SPU transfer stations will be open normal hours on Tuesday and the rest of the week. Household hazardous material locations will also remain open.

Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day.

Public Health — Seattle & King County

The Angle Lake, Auburn and Renton test sites are open for COVID testing on Tuesday. The Angle Lake and Renton sites will have reduced hours. The Auburn site will be open by appointment only. All other King County-operated test sites will be closed.

King County Metro

King County Metro will continue to operate the Emergency Snow Network on Tuesday (Dec. 28), due to ongoing freezing temperatures and difficult road conditions. Information about routes in operation is available here.

Sound Transit

Sound Transit Express buses are on snow reroute until further notice. If your bus does not have a snow reroute, it will operate its regular route; however, riders should anticipate significant delays due to weather and road conditions. Delays are expected on several routes and the 1 line. Updating alerts are available here.

This list will be updated. If you know of Seattle-area cancellations or delays that are not included, please note them in the comments.